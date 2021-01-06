(WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday's protests and subsequent curfew at the nation's capital forced the postponement of the UMass Minutemen's game against George Washington.
Officials with UMass told Western Mass News the Minutemen have left D.C. and are traveling back to Massachusetts.
Head coach Matt McCall said in a tweet that "The safety of our team is our primary focus, and I am incredibly proud of their resiliency in handling everything thrown their way."
This has been a disappointing day for our country and is an issue much larger than sports. The safety of our team is our primary focus, and I am incredibly proud of their resiliency in handling everything thrown their way. #Flagship 🚩— Matt McCall (@CoachMattMcCall) January 6, 2021
UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford called Wednesday's incident in D.C. "A disappointing time for our country, without a doubt" and added that he was appreciative of McCall and athletic department staff to get the team out of the region and back to Amherst.
A disappointing time for our country, without a doubt. Obviously our team’s safety is paramount. Appreciate the great leadership from @CoachMattMcCall and operational genius of @brian13grossman to get our team organized and headed back to the Commonwealth this afternoon. https://t.co/HvA2jnWOva— Ryan Bamford (@UMassADBamford) January 6, 2021
