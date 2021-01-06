UMass Basketball logo 031319

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday's protests and subsequent curfew at the nation's capital forced the postponement of the UMass Minutemen's game against George Washington.

Officials with UMass told Western Mass News the Minutemen have left D.C. and are traveling back to Massachusetts.

Head coach Matt McCall said in a tweet that "The safety of our team is our primary focus, and I am incredibly proud of their resiliency in handling everything thrown their way."

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford called Wednesday's incident in D.C. "A disappointing time for our country, without a doubt" and added that he was appreciative of McCall and athletic department staff to get the team out of the region and back to Amherst.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.