SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield Department of Children and Families worker spoke exclusively to Western Mass News. She is now on an unpaid suspension after her medical exemption from Governor Charlie Baker's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied.
“I had to turn in all my stuff, all my hardware on my electronics into the office,” she told Western Mass News. “They send you a letter that says you either deny getting it or you tell them you’re getting it and which one you’re getting and when, but it’s not an option for me.”
Wishing to remain anonymous, she said that her doctor wrote a note exempting her from the requirement because she is allergic to components in the COVID-19 vaccine, making the shot for her potentially deadly. However, on Friday, she received a letter from the state that said, in part:
“You successfully demonstrated a medical contraindication to the COVID-19 vaccine. Your request for an exemption is being denied because your request poses an undue hardship for the agency. Granting your request would increase workplace safety risks and negatively impact safety planning.“
The letter gave her three days to get vaccinated until a five-day suspension began on Monday, then a 10-day suspension. If she still does not get the shot after that, she will be terminated.
“All I asked for was to do my job like I have for the entire pandemic. How can you tell me I'm a burden and a safety risk when I've been working through the entire thing since day one,” she said.
Western Mass News reached out to Governor Baker's office, who did not provide information into how many medical exemptions have been approved, but said in part:
“The administration is making every effort possible to work with a small number of employees not yet in compliance and is reviewing outstanding exemption requests on a rolling basis.”
According to the state so far, more than 39,000 employees have been vaccinated or received an approved exemption. More than 2,000 other employees are awaiting decisions or have just been denied and have three more days to get vaccinated before they receive a suspension letter. More than 300 employees have already been suspended and more than 100 employees have resigned.
“I'm not trying to get out of it, I'm not making things up. I can't get it and they’re telling me the only thing I can do is get it,” the DCF worker told us. “It’s upsetting and besides myself what am I supposed to do? I literally feel like I have no options.”
Western Mass News turned to Senator Eric Lesser for answers. He has been getting calls from other state workers who have also been denied exemptions. Lesser said that the legislature does not plan to address the denials because it is an executive order, but he did say that the decision could be overturned.
“It can be appealed and then it’s reviewed by a higher-level official,” Lesser explained.
However, for those physically unable to safely get the vaccine, time is of the essence.
“How am I supposed to pay my bills or get another job if everyone’s mandating a vaccine I can't get?” the DCF worker asked.
We reached out to the Governor’s office again to see how many medical exemptions have been approved and what basis they use to approve them, but have not received a response.
