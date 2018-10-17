WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Wales Wednesday afternoon.
We're told this happened at a home on Brows Beach Road.
Several different units responded, including the State Police, State Fire Marshall, Holland Police, Monson and Brimfield Police.
Just after 3:30 p.m., one of the victims had to be flown by helicopter, which took off from the Wales Elementary School, which is just down the street.
A dog and a cat were also transported from the home to a local Veterinary Hospital.
Jennifer Mieth with the State Fire Marshal's Office told Western Mass News that while this is still under investigation, heating is the leading cause of the leak.
Mieth noted part of the investigation will determine of the home had working CO alarms, which are required in every home in the state.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
