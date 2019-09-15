WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 25-year-old man has died following a head-on collision on Rt. 20 in West Springfield last night, police confirm.
This was right at the Westfield line.
Multiple people were transported from the crash scene. The West Springfield Fire Department confirming a total of 6 people were taken to the hospital.
We're told the crash happened at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday.
Sgt. Joseph LaFrance with the West Springfield Police Department reports the two vehicles involved in the crash were a Honda Pilot and a Subaru.
The fire department believes those transported were all adults.
LaFrance adds, "All passengers and drivers of both cars were taken to area hospitals."
One of those individuals was the 25-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police confirm.
His identity has not been released yet.
No word on the extent of injuries to the other 5 individuals.
LaFrance tells Western Mass News Accident Reconstruction detectives responded to the scene.
The West Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this crash.
This is a developing situation. Stay with Western Mass News on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40 and online for the latest details.
