WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) -- Seven people have died in the vintage World War II B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.
Conn. Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said in a late afternoon press conference that 16 people were involved in today's incident.
Of those people, two were Bradley Airport employees, one of whom was transported to an area hospital. A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.
There were also 13 people on-board the B-17, including 10 passengers and three crew members. Seven of those people have died, while the six others remain hospitalized in various conditions, ranging from minor injuries to critical condition.
Rovella said that officials have made contact with family members for all but three people.
There were terrifying moments at Bradley International Airport when a B-17, a vintage World War II aircraft, tried to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning, as seen in pictures shared with Western Mass News.
Smoke could be seen for miles, billowing from the scene.
"It took off on Runway 6 at approximately 9:45 this morning and about 9:50, about five minutes into the flight, the aircraft indicated to the tower that they were experiencing some type of problem," said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
Authorities said they saw the plane failing to gain altitude. It attempted to return to the runway.
Dillon told Western Mass News what happened next.
"Upon touchdown, the aircraft obviously lost control, struck what is known as our deicing facility here. These are tanks that contain deicing fluid, as well as a maintenance facility," Dillon added.
Western Mass News has learned the plane was at Bradley for the Wings of Freedom air show and was giving a public ride at the time of the crash.
Mutual aid responded to the scene.
"The Connecticut State Police will join with our partners. The FBI is here. The national...NTSB, the FAA is on-scene. Homeland Security is on-scene. The Connecticut State Police will be doing, assisting NTSB with crash reconstruction data," said Conn. Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella.
The FBI also has evidence technicians on-scene.
With a heavy heart, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont spoke out.
"Right now, my heart goes out to the families who are waiting for the best information as we can as soon as we can," Lamont added.
Lamont made a promise: that investigators will figure out what happened.
"We feel our hearts are broken right now. We are doing everything we can. We have an amazing group of people who are going to get to the bottom of this as soon as we can," Lamont noted.
A team from the NTSB arrived on-scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday to begin the investigation. They noted that they are expected to be on-site approximately seven to ten days, at which time, they will issue a preliminary report. They work to issue a final report and any recommendations in 12 to 18 months.
The NTSB is looking for the public's help as they investigate the incident. If you have any information, including video and pictures, you are urged to send them to the NTSB via witness@ntsb.gov.
Airport authorities had shut down the airport. Right now, one runway has been reopened.
We should also note that the foam used by firefighters to put the flames out at the scene is the subject of a health advisory issued in the neighboring town of Windsor, due to the potential discharge of that foam in the Farmington River.
