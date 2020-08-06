FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's official, the deadline for any NFL player to give a written notice that they are opting out of the 2020 season is up.
A total of eight Patriot players have opted out, which means once they have made this decision, at no point, can they come back and play in the 2020 season.
NFL players had until 4 p.m. Thursday, August 6, to make their decision to either take the field or sit out for the 2020 season.
More than 60 players across the league submitted their written notice to opt-out, including eight New England Patriots, the most of any team in the NFL.
Players were given two types of opt-outs.
The first, players who qualify as having a high-risk condition, will receive a $350,000 stipend that does not count as a salary advance, and they will earn an accrued season toward free agency.
Option number two, for those players who do not qualify as high risk, can choose the voluntarily opt-out option, which includes a $150,000 salary advance for the 2021 season, but no credit of a season toward free agency.
With strength and conditioning underway, players are getting to know each other during week two of training camp. Something Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley said is beneficial.
"We had the opportunity to meet them over the computer, virtually, so now we have the opportunity to be in the actual building with the guys and meet everybody," he said. "Nonetheless, we come in here we got to work, our guys got to figure out their roles, we got to keep pushing forward."
The league reported on Wednesday, August 5, 107 total players in the league tested positive for COVID-19 during the offseason, and 56 more players have tested positive since training camp has been underway.
But the good news for the New England Patriots, there have been zero reports of players testing positive for the coronavirus and while this year's training camp is different from previous years, cornerback Jonathan Jones told Western Mass News he's content with what's in place.
"They did a great job of getting us in our workouts, and how they stood into that same routine and plan that we would've done, you know having been in the facility, in the house, fortunate enough to do most if not all the things we would've done, minus the work," he said. "That's essential, I think the biggest part is working out to getting into football shape."
Also, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are competing for the quarterback position. They're expected to speak to media through a virtual press conference for the first time, all pre-season on Friday, August 7.
