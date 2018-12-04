LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we enter the first full week of December and get closer to the winter season, many local public works departments and landscaping companies remain busy with leaf pick up.
From sun up to sun down, crews with Grounds Keeper Landscaping are busy clearing yards and collecting leaves.
"Longmeadow has a lot of oak trees and oak leaves, so it takes us a lot longer to take care of the properties here than Agawam," said Charlie Dupree with Grounds Keeper Landscaping.
The company told Western Mass News they'd usually be putting their leaf blowers and vacuums away by now, but this year, they have appointments booked past mid-December.
"We have machines that help pick them up. We use tarps, rakes, and then we have pretty strong vacuums that can suck the leaves up. I feel bad for anyone who doesn't have that equipment or man power," Dupree noted.
It's a common sight in Longmeadow: leaves still scattered across people's yards. However, the town is reminding everybody that leaves need to be cleared from the curb and street by December 15
"And that's really important. The big thing is leaves freeze and turn solid and if we get a snow event and are plowing, frozen leaves in the street could damage the plow or worse, injure the driver, so it's really important to keep them out of the street," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.
Other cities and towns nearing the deadline of leaf pick up include West Springfield, Agawam, and Springfield.
Since the forecast this week looks dry and sunny, this is a good time to clear yard before winter hits.
"It kills your lawn. Those leaves will rot your grass and then springtime, you pretty much won't have a lawn," said Dupree.
