WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the final stretch to file your federal and state income tax returns.
There are less than three weeks left.
Liberty Tax said that they've been seeing a lot more people coming in just this week and more people asking for extensions.
The rush is on to file your tax returns on time.
"At this point, the IRS is still down about two percent of number of people who have filed," said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.
Maagero told Western Mass News that this year, a lot of people are waiting until the last minute.
"They're challenged with how to interpret the new tax laws. Our recommendation is to get your arms around that as soon as you can and get in sooner rather than later. Gather your documents, make sure you have everything you need," Maagero added.
Maagero is referring to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that was signed in 2017 and one of the biggest changes are for individual taxpayers.
The IRS said that virtually all taxpayers are impacted by the changes in tax reform legislation.
People who itemize will have fewer expenses to deduct.
There is a higher standard deduction threshold to cross and there are changes to child-related tax benefits that could impact families.
"We have seen people filing extensions already, but just a reminder, an extension is a time to extend the time to file your return. It's not an extension to pay your taxes," Maagero noted.
Maagero said that if you're considering paying a professional to do your taxes, not everyone will have time available, so plan ahead.
"It's going to take a little longer to do the returns this year because there's more going on, there's more to explain to customers, so that they understand, so make sure you're filing early," Maagero said.
Liberty Tax said they will be open 24 hours a day the final weekend before tax day.
Tax Day is April 15 across the country, but in Massachusetts, taxpayers have until April 17 because of the Patriots Day holiday.
