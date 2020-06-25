(WGGB/WSHM) -- The deadline for filing your taxes is approaching after the original deadline in April was pushed to July, helping many people and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The date is just around the corner, where many people and businesses are filing for their state tax returns after given an additional three months.
“It's the new normal. Come July 15, you have to make believe it's April 15,” said Richard Pelletier with Help to Retire.
Giving more time to small businesses and people who are financially struggling due to the coronavrus pandemic, Pelletier told Western Mass News that it's now time to come up with what you got.
"There are a lot of challenges here. There are a lot of people saying ‘Okay, I got to pony up the money. What can I do to reduce the taxes?’” Pelletier added.
Pelletier said the worst thing you can do is hide from the Internal Revenue Service.
“Don't wait for the Internal Revenue Service to levy your account or mail you a letter saying we're coming after you,” Pelletier explained.
Those who do not file their taxes before the July 15 deadline could face long-term consequences.
"If you don't file the return and you don't pay the tax you owe, the interest rate for the federal government on the unpaid amount of the taxes is five percent per month, maxes out at 25 percent,” Pelletier said.
If you owe the IRS but are struggling financially, Pelletier said there are options you can take.
“The best advice I can give you is get a good CPA...Be proactive. I've worked with the Internal Revenue Service in the past. They understand what's going on. They'll set up a payment plan…They'll work with you, but if you hide from them, all the sudden, you hide long enough and your account has been seized,” Pelletier noted.
