SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re getting into the season of gift-giving and many are shopping online this year.
Western Mass News is getting answers on when you have to place those online orders by in order to get them in time for the holidays.
We spoke with officials from both Amazon and the United States Postal Service and as you start ordering holiday presents for friends and family, you do have deadlines to make sure those gifts make it under the tree by Christmas.
“Well, I think in terms of the pandemic, people are going to be ordering more. I think that’s the difference this year,” said Amy Gibbs with the U.S. Postal Service.
Gibbs said they’re planning for an increase in deliveries.
“Every year, we put out our shipping deadlines, just to encourage our customers to plan ahead for the holidays so that everyone can just enjoy the holidays and not be stressed,” Gibbs added.
Do you want to make sure your mail is delivered in time for the December holidays?
Take a look at these dates:
- UPS regular shipping : Deadline is December 15
- UPS three-day shipping : Deadline is December 21
- UPS is closed on Christmas day for pickup and delivery.
- U.S. Postal Service - regular shipping : Deadline is December 15
- U.S. Postal Service - priority mail : Deadline is December 19. This excludes Hawaii and Alaska.
For all of you Amazon shoppers out there, the company told Western Mass News they're offering an ‘Amazon Day’ where customers can consolidate all of their deliveries to one or two days a week, so shipments come in fewer boxes.
They also come just as quickly, so families can grab them off of the front porch and hide them to keep the element of surprise.
“We always recommend that customers shop early and plan ahead. However, we all know that there’s some procrastinators out there that like to wait until the last minute…We are confident this year in being able to deliver customer orders this holiday season,” said Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski
Gibbs also suggested keeping a path clear of snow, leaves, and other debris for your mail carriers.
For more information:
