SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season is upon us and with many shopping online, retailers across the United States are urging customers to finish their shopping early in order to get gifts delivered on time.
“I’m sending it early because I want to make sure the recipient will get it on time,” said Louise Czepiel of Chicopee.
Local shoppers have begun shipping out gifts as we enter a second holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States Postal Service told Western Mass News they have been preparing for the current delivery rush since the last one ended and they recently announced deadlines for shoppers who plan to ship out gifts to loved ones.
If you’re looking for packages to arrive before December 25, the Postal Service recommends shipping on or before December 15 for USPS Retail Ground Service, by December 17 for First Class Mail Service, and by December 18 for Priority Mail Service.
“I’m using the post office because they’re pretty reliable,” Czepiel added.
If you plan on shipping through FedEx or UPS, you'll have similar deadlines.
FedEx deadlines:
- December 15 - Ground shipping
- December 21 – Three-day shipping
- December 22 – Two-day freight shipping
- December 23 – One-day freight shipping
FedEx customers can also utilize the same-day shipping option on December 24 if they’re willing to pay a higher cost.
UPS deadlines:
- December 21 – Three-day select shipping
- December 22 – Second day air services
- December 23 - Next day air services
UPS also offers an online shipping calculator for ground shipping which helps determine when your package will arrive.
The United States Postal Service is expecting to deliver approximately 850 million to 950 million packages during the 2021 holiday season.
