CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The recent death of a woman on a bicycle in Chicopee has prompted a renewed focus on safety for both those on a bike and those behind the wheel.
As the investigation into Wednesday's crash on Fuller Road continues, we are learning more about the circumstances of the incident.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News the woman was not wearing a helmet.
A make-shift memorial now marks the spot where police said a car and the women on the bike collided.
It happened Wednesday morning in front of St. Patrick's Cemetery on Fuller Road.
The woman's name has not been released. We only know she was in her 70's.
Our cameras were there Friday as those paying respect laid roses at the spot in her memory.
As the investigation continues, Chicopee police said it's an opportunity to drive home the importance of how bikes and cars need to share the road safely.
Summer season is also bike season. In Chicopee, Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that crashes between cars and bikes are on the rise.
"With all the gadgets inside vehicles, your navigation, your satellite radio, your cells phones, your texting, there absolutely has been an uptick in crashes and close calls," Officer Wilk explained.
Wilk said now was a good time to think back and remember the rules of the road we were taught as kids, learning to ride a bike.
"You have to follow all of the rules of the road, just like a motor vehicle would. You do have the right of way, you can travel on the road or the sidewalk, but you have to obey all the rules of the road, so you have to stop at stop signs, you have to yield the right of way. When you're making a turn, you have to use turn signals," Officer Wilk said.
In fact, Wilk said hand signals are law in Massachusetts.
- Right turn: elbow out and a hand up to the sky
- Left turn: arm out straight
- Stopping: elbow out, forearm down to the ground
Also law is that anyone 16 or below must wear a helmet. However, Wilk said a helmet should not be optional for any age.
"You're on a bike, you're up in the air, some people travel 20 miles per hour, you have a vehicle, a 3,000 pound vehicle traveling at you, put a helmet on," Officer Wilk noted.
Those driving a car also have rules when it comes to sharing the road with bicyclists.
"As a driver, you have to yield the right of way to bicycles. They have to follow the rules of the road. However, they have just as much right on the road as you do, so you have to treat them basically as they are another vehicle and a pedestrian," Officer Wilk said.
The law also indicates that motorists must stay a safe distance to the left of a bicyclist and must pass at a safe distance. If the lane is too narrow, the motorist must wait until it is safe to pass.
Massachusetts law also said from sunset to sunrise, a bicycle must have a white light on the front that can be seen at least 500-feet and a red light or red reflectors on the back.
