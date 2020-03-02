SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the taxi driver who they say died after being found stabbed multiple times.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that the victim is 68-year-old William Montana of Springfield.

Police said they were called to the area of Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue early Friday morning.

They said Montana was found inside the cab after it had struck two parked cars. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.