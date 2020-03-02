SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the taxi driver who they say died after being found stabbed multiple times.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that the victim is 68-year-old William Montana of Springfield.
Police said they were called to the area of Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue early Friday morning.
They said Montana was found inside the cab after it had struck two parked cars. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.
The incident remains under investigation.
