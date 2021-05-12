NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has created shortages from toilet paper to chlorine and the newest one popping up on our radar is cars.
Our executive producer received an email from a dealership offering her cash for hers, so we decided to take a look.
Have you received an email that looks like this? Nope! It’s not a scam. We went straight to Northampton Volkswagen to find out why they’re offering cold hard cash for your car.
“There’s a shortage of semi-conductors, which is leading to a shortage of new vehicle inventory, which is driving up the demand for used vehicles,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of Tommy Car Auto Group.
Usually, when something appears too good to be true, it is, but not in this case. You could even walk away with a new set of wheels for the same price that you’re paying for your old one.
“We have some people that are trading payment for payment at this point, right, so they maybe had a higher interest rate on their used vehicle and they could get into a brand new one for the same payment of what they were paying of their pre-owned one,” Cosenzi explained.
The incentives for trading in your vehicle could include lower interest rates, new features and technology, a full warranty, and in some cases, prepaid maintenance - all because of a shortage in microchips.
“Demand for things like household goods went up because so many people were at home doing household renovations, so demand for TVs, video games, household items that they use to renovate their house all have the microchips in them, so that demand increased so much during COVID that the demand for the microchips was so high, they couldn’t keep up the production…and then, you had COVID, plants closing, disasters that happened at some of the plants and all of that lead to a huge shortage,” Cosenzi added.
However, that means that some of these newer models won’t have all the bells and whistles.
“What we’re seeing right now is the manufacturers now changing some of the options in the cars to keep production up, so they would not have some of the technology features that they would normally have because of that shortage,” Cosenzi said.
It turns out that car production is at the bottom of the totem pole.
“Auto manufacturers aren’t first in line. People like Samsung, Apple, TVs, iPhones, all the other things come before the auto manufacturers,” Cosenzi noted.
It’s causing problems for the rental car industry, too.
“They’re in really high demand right now and I know that they’re also struggling because of the demand for used cars in this market,” Cosenzi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.