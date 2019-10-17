GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging surrounding the death of a Vermont man who was being detained following his arrest.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, that 35-year-old Ian Biercuk of Jamaica, VT was arrested following a traffic stop along I-91 north around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Biercuk was allegedly driving with a suspended license and an expired registration. He also had a pending arrest warrant out of Greenfield District Court.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators found 21 used and unused wax baggies of suspected heroin and heroin residue.
"A passenger in Biercuk’s vehicle admitted that they were returning from Holyoke, where they had gone to purchase heroin," Carey explained.
An assistant clerk-magistrate set Biercuk's bail at $5,100 and, after being not able to post it, he was sent to the Franklin County Jail and House of Correction to await arraignment on Tuesday.
Carey added that a corrections officer did a cell check around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and found Biercuk unresponsive in his bunk bed. CPR was performed until an ambulance arrived and took Biercuk to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy reportedly found no trauma, injuries, or other obvious causes of death.
"A preliminary toxicology screen was positive for narcotics, including fentanyl. At this time, Biercuk’s death is being investigated as a likely overdose," Carey said, adding that the the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.
The case remains under investigation.
