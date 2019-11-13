WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday's tragedy in Worcester comes just hours after the department announced plans for a memorial service to honor eight of their firefighters, who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

"Our city, once again, suffered an unimaginable devastating loss with the death this morning of fire Lt. Jason Menard," said Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

Flags at the Worcester Fire Department were lowered to half staff on Wednesday in honor of Lt. Menard. It's a sight far too familiar in the city.

"The circumstances have become all too familiar to us: another cold night in one of our three-decker neighborhoods, a fire, and the death of one of Worcester's bravest," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty.

Today's tragedy is the ninth fatality the department has seen in the last 20 years.

"It was just yesterday that we were announcing memorial tributes coming this December to honor the Worcester 6, Firefighter John Davies, Firefighter Chris Roy. To have this cruel loss early this morning is almost more than this city can bare," said Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus.

All nine of the departments losses happened in brutally cold weather, during the months of November and December.

Fire union president Michael Papagni told Western Mass News they are dedicated to keeping their city safe, no matter the weather conditions.

"We want to ensure to this community that as we always have, we will continue, to answer the calls for help and the great fighters in this city will continue to serve without relenting," Papagni explained.

It's a promise that's proven true, no matter the tragedy.

"Jason's and his crew's heroics actions speak volumes of the dedication and selflessness that has become synonymous with the Worcester Fire Department," Augustus said.