(AP) -- The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19-related deaths at long-term care homes in Massachusetts topped 5,000 on Wednesday, again emphasizing the toll the coronavirus is having on some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
The number of the deaths at the facilities rose to 5,007 — or 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Overall, the state recorded another 48 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 7,938.
There were 172 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, recorded Wednesday — bringing the total number of cases to more than 107,600 in Massachusetts.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 ticked down slightly to 939 compared to the 953 reported Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained stable 181.
The number of patients requiring intubation also ticked down to 98 on Wednesday compared to 112 on Tuesday.
