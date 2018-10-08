SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a decision that could change how healthcare is run as we know it.
Voters are asked to consider a proposed law that could mandate nurse-to-patient ratios throughout the Commonwealth.
Both sides have been active on this issue since it landed on the ballot and as Election Day quickly approaches, activists are making their case heard by voters.
"This is going to turn patients into a number," said Carly Kimball, RN, who is a 'no' voter.
Catherine Penniman, RN, a 'yes' voter, added "I feel it's very important for patients to have enough nurses."
Question 1 asks voters if there should be a patient-to-nurse ratio at all times, which varies depending on their specialty.
It’s something Western Mass News finds is dividing nurses and healthcare personnel across Massachusetts.
"I can’t advocate for when they need only one nurse to focus on just them. It’s going to be all about a ratio," Kimball added.
Penniman explained, "More nurses, better care."
If the question passes and goes into effect, Baystate Health reports that the hospital would need to hire 220 additional nurses to meet the mandate.
It's something they said is impossible and other hospitals agree.
"This will draw nurses away from positions that they currently have in different areas of healthcare," said Dan Keenan with Trinity Health of New England's Mercy Medical Center.
The proposed staffing ratios could means big expenses
Baystate Medical Center reports that this could cost them about $27.5 million. They estimate there would have to reduce their patient volume by 18 to 27 percent if they aren’t able to hire enough nurses.
Cooley Dickinson Hospital reports that it will cost them about $6.5 million and would reduce their patient volume anywhere from 14 to 27 percent.
‘Yes’ voters, however, said that the hospitals have the money to pay executives healthy wages, but do not want to fund adequate staffing.
Money matters aside, they said nurses are stretched too thin and this puts their patient’s health at risk.
"Their reality is that they don’t have enough time in the day, that they can’t adequately take care of their patients in the way that they were trained," Penniman added.
One of the big concerns is about meeting the demands during a crisis situation.
"Under this proposal, there is no exemption for any kind of crisis situation. There would be no ability for that emergency department to get a waiver from the staffing ratio," Keenan added.
Hospitals could face a fine of $25,000 for being non-compliant.
"As long as the hospital is doing their best to hire these nurses and put the ratios, there won’t be an fines," Penniman said.
You can voice your vote on this issue on election day, November 6.
