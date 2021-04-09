SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Each day, more and more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but as those shots are administered, there is a growing debate on whether or not people should provide proof of immunization through a vaccine passport.
This passport would allow entrance into places such as large venues and foreign countries.
“It’s just been so long since we have been cooped up in the house,” said Stephanie Morales of Springfield.
Morales is ready to sign up for a vaccine passport if it means finally getting back to some normalcy.
“Showing that you got the vaccine, I feel like, is just a way to say you’re making a change for this world,” Morales noted.
Vaccine passports are a way to show that someone has received the COVID-19 vaccine. This can be through an app or a written certification.
James Harold, a philosophy and medical ethics professor at Mount Holyoke College, said there could be privacy concerns if the app were to provide more information than just a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on COVID-19 vaccine records.
“If we use an app on a smartphone that intercepted vaccine information with other private medical information, that could give companies, that could give other groups access to private information,” Harold explained.
On a federal level, the White House said on Tuesday they will not issue a vaccine passport, nor a system that requires Americans to carry proof. This would be left in the hands of local and state governments.
“So there might be like particular businesses, schools that would use this. Maybe some states will adopt it,” Harold added.
Harold said this system could be a trade-off to attend crowded spaces once again, such as concert venues.
“Would they then be able to host the concert at all or would they have to do it a reduced capacity? What would the cost be and what would the limitations be if that wasn’t done?” Harold noted.
