SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The much-debated natural gas pipeline that Eversource wants to put in from Springfield to Longmeadow brought protesters to Springfield City Hall Thursday,
This as one state legislator is trying to get answers of his own before any moves are made.
The protesters who gathered at Springfield City Hall are not in support of the pipeline. But it's something being debated on the local and state level.
On the steps of City Hall in Springfield Thursday, a large demonstration against Eversource’s proposed pipeline project, which could cost more than 30-million-dollars. Their signs said why they are opposed to a new pipeline going from Longmeadow to the South End of Springfield.
“It’s not needed. It is dangerous and unhealthy. As natural gas is. It’s not healthy for the climate or human beings,” said Verne McArthur, a member of the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition
McArthur told us that not only does the cost of the project concern him. But also, he questions the backup system.
“First of all, a huge metering station and one pipeline into Springfield costing $40 million as a backup system is overkill,” said McArthur.
Eversource tells Western Mass News in a statement in part:
"In order to enhance reliability for more than 58,000 of our natural gas customers in the Greater Springfield area that are currently served by a single supply through infrastructure that is 70 years old, we are proposing the Western Massachusetts Natural Gas Reliability Project to provide a much-needed redundant supply source."
The project involves local, state and federal permitting. Western Mass News found out State Representative Carlos Gonzalez will be meeting with Eversource next week on Friday about the pipeline. We asked him what he hopes to accomplish in the meeting.
“If this is in the benefit of the ratepayers, who is going to burden the cost? If it's going to be a saving to the ratepayers? And for how long for that period of time?” said State Rep. Gonzalez.
Gonzalez wants to look into what other towns and cities have done.
“Is there any potential project proposals out there nationally similar that we can go out and look at and see what the consequences have been?” said State Rep. Gonzalez.
Eversource added they are going to have two virtual open houses next week to give residents and business owners the opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide comments.
