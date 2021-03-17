(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, tens of millions of stimulus checks showed up in American’s bank accounts.
If you're in debt though, those payments could be seized by private debt collectors.
It's hard to fathom. The millions of Americans, who are in need of this money the most, may never see this emergency cash.
Recipients with significant unpaid credit card debt or medical bills could see their $1,400 stimulus payments taken from their bank accounts.
“Family of four, $5,600 and that debtor owes a judgement…They're going to get to the bank before you,” said financial advisor Richard Pelletier.
Pelletier told Western Mass News that the latest checks are not protected from private debt collectors who have a judgment order.
“If they get to that bank account with that order, that money is not going to get to people. It will be taken. The bank has no choice, but to turn that money over to debt collectors,” Pelletier added.
The most recent round of $600 dollar payments from the December stimulus bill were shielded by lawmakers and not in danger of being collected, but due to procedural rules and the quick push of the latest package, the protection wasn't included this time around.
“The prior act specifically, Congress excluded every type of collections except for child support…The way they passed this is through reconciliation. It's an expedited way to get legislation through without the normal requisites,” Pelletier noted.
The law does currently protect the payments from garnishment from debts such as student loans or owed taxes, but until then, if you do have a judgment order, Pelletier said you would have been notified and here's his advice.
“If you have a bank deposit the money, get the money out of the account as fast as possible,” Pelletier said.
A number of advocacy groups are now urging lawmakers to create a solution this week that would shield the payments from collectors.
