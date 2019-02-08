NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From Mac's to Kathy's, 6 Strong Avenue in Northampton has always been known as a diner.
The building hasn't been used since 2013, but this weekend, the old lunch car is back on track.
Familiars Coffee and Tea is a familiar sight in Northampton, sort of.
"The diner was a staple for decades. It was closed about a half a decade. We want to pretend that never happened, and continue it on through. [The wagon created this diner as it is, and now here you are revolutionizing the meal again?] Gotta love the lunch car," said Danny McColgan, co-owner of Familiars Coffee and Tea.
McColgan added, "It's a little bit more a modern feel than your classic retro diner. Not the same food you would find in a diner, but serving that same role for breakfast and lunch, open through the later hours, not necessarily late night."
A menu designed for today's people, which we'll get to in a second, but after a few moments inside, it's tough to tell that you're in 2019.
"1932, I believe, is when they changed it into Mac's Diner. It was Miss Northampton's for a while, I believe it was Jim's for a bit, it was White Castle. The red lion featured here and here, so this is from 1983. You change hands over to Kathy, who we know we love. I think part of her will always miss her diner, it was definitely hers," McColgan added.
Nostalgia can set in on the menu too.
"We want to serve bacon, egg, and cheeses all day long. [Maybe not your patty melt, stack of pancakes at a diner, but you got BLTs, barbecue chicken, you've got things that can still fill the stomach?] Yeah, absolutely. I think that we're trying to serve some dietary restrictions. We have vegan options, we have vegetarian options," McColgan explained.
There is some familiar food, but McColgan told Western Mass News the big sell here is "we're going to make a blueberry, pomegranate sparkling ice tea."
On Saturday, Familiars Coffee and Tea will open. The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.