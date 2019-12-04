SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The deceased suspect involved in the shooting that took place on the 700-block of Sumner Ave in Springfield has been identified.
Police responded to the location around 3 a.m. after reports of 29-year-old Daniel Buck from Southbridge was involved in a domestic incident.
Shortly after arriving at the scene officers were involved in an active shooting with the suspect who retreated to the bathroom in a Sunoco Gas Station.
After police were able to gain access to the bathroom they were able to find the Buck suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The incident remains under investigating by the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
