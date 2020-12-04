67th Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade

 

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned, as of now, the 2021 St. Patrick’s Parade will go on as planned on March 21, 2021.

You may remember that both the parade and road race were cancelled in March of this year due to coronavirus concerns.

It usually draws thousands of people and hundreds of parade committee members.

"Of most importance to us is the health, safety, and wellness of the spectators and those that are marching in the parade, so certainly, that is the biggest factor," said Hayley Dunn with the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee.

2021 would be the 70th anniversary of the parade.

This all comes one day after Hartford announced the cancellation of their parade for next year.

Holyoke officials said they'll have a final decision on the fate of their parade in early 2021.

