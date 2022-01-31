SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest COVID-19 case numbers in Springfield are out and the news is good. Cases have dropped substantially for the second week in a row.
The cases for last week are down 1,300 from when cases peaked the second week of January. Now, we’re getting answers on what concerns are still out there.
“We’re in a good place. We’re going down, but we’re not there yet. We’re still in the middle of a surge and people should not relax,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris reminded everyone Monday to not let their guard down. Weeks ago, she predicted COVID-19 cases in the city would start to go down at the end of January and that appears to be what's happening
Cases were on the rise from the week of December 19 to the second week of January and hit an all-time high of 2,700 cases in a single week. There was then a decline. Last week, there were 1,440 cases, down 1,300 cases from the peak.
We asked Caulton-Harris what is the focus now.
“What we are doing as a strategy is making sure we are standing up vaccination clinics in those areas where it has the lowest vaccination rate,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris does have a concern. The age group with the highest number of cases last week was the 0 to 10-year-olds - 293 cases to be exact.
“The 0 to 10-year-old age group is very concerning because young people under the age of five cannot be vaccinated. They’re eligible to be vaccinated,” Caulton-Harris noted.
The COVID-19 test site at the Eastfield Mall also reflected the number of COVID-19 cases going down in the city. Jeff Suriano, operations field supervisor for American Medical Response, told us they’re averaging about 1000 tests a day and the long lines are gone.
“Yes, it is short. Our wait times are very short, we’re happy to report, as well as our results are coming back much faster,” Suriano said.
However, while positive cases are going down, reasons for getting tested remain the same.
“I just had some symptoms and I want to be cautious, ya know,” said Keegan Keck of Enfield, CT.
With football’s biggest game right around the corner, Caulton-Harris suggested that if you plan gather with people for a watching party, make sure you know their vaccination status.
