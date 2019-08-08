CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirm that a decomposing body was discovered early Thursday morning on James Street in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the body was found by a jogger who noticed it while running up the hill around 6:30 a.m.
We're told by neighbors that cars move pretty fast along the road and it's not exactly pedestrian friendly.
Police suspect that's why the body was able to go undetected for some time, though they couldn't confirm an exact timeline as to how long it had been in that location.
There is also heavy brush and weeds in the area.
There's no word on the identity of the deceased person or any early indications on how the person died.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
