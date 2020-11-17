(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is next week, but people have already begun decorating for Christmas this year.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas around western Massachusetts with lights and decorations popping up on virtually any street you turn down.
However, did you know that getting into the holiday spirit early can actually be therapeutic?
Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Kristine Rodriguez-Perez, a clinician at the Gandara Center, who shared with us the science behind this choice.
“The holiday cheer is lights, colors, music. It’s going to put people in a happier mood because it reminds them of their childhood, of positive experiences, and that definitely has a lot to do with positive interactions in your brain and dopamine receptors,” Rodriguez-Perez said.
Rodriguez-Perez said this year people have been extremely stressed from months of staying inside and away from others.
Seasonal aspects also play a role. There’s less daylight now, which is why many people look forward to the holidays so much in the first place.
“Multiple studies have shown that altruism, for example, is something that really significantly goes up during the holidays,” Rodriguez-Perez noted.
We asked one local resident what prompted her to put up outdoor decorations so early this year.
“I did decorate earlier. I usually decorate around Thanksgiving week, but since it’s been a rough year, I thought that it was a good idea to bring the Christmas spirit earlier for me and the family so that we could have like a little bit of happiness, I feel, and the holiday spirit earlier than usual,” said Lorena Machuca of Chicopee.
COVID-19 or not, there’s a lot of added pressure and demands that come with celebrating holidays. Rodriguez-Perez suggested properly setting more moderate expectations to help avoid disappointment this year.
While celebrations are certainly going to be different, that doesn’t mean that they’re not going to be special.
Anyone who feels sad or depressed is urged to reach out for help. You can contact the Gandara Center outpatient clinic hotline at (413) 736-0395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.