BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services has announced specific days that will be set aside for educators to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Thursday, approximately 400,000 childcare workers, K-12 educators, and K-12 school staff will be eligible to receive the vaccine at any of the state's 170 public vaccine sites.
However, in an effort to support the state's effort to prioritize teacher vaccinations, Gov. Baker previously announced that several days will be designated where the state's seven mass vaccination sites will only offer first-dose appointments to K-12 educators and school staff and childcare workers.
Those date have been announced as:
- Saturday, March 27
- Saturday, April 3
- Saturday, April 10
- Sunday, April 11
Those seven mass vaccination sites include:
- Springfield: Eastfield Mall
- Natick: Natick Mall
- Foxboro: Gillette Stadium
- Danvers: Doubletree Hotel
- Boston: Fenway Park (through Mar. 27) and Hynes Convention Center (starting Mar. 18)
- Roxbury: Reggie Lewis Center
- Dartmouth: Former Circuit City
The state explained that those eligible in this group must use the state's new pre-registration system, which launches Friday, to request an appointment at one of those seven MassVax sites and must attest that they are a K-12 educator and school staff or childcare worker.
Those within the K-12 and childcare eligibility group includes, but is not limited to:
- Educators
- Paraprofessionals/education support professionals
- Childcare educators
- Family childcare assistants
- Childcare program directors
- Childcare center directors
- District and school administrators
- Clerical and administrative staff
- Bus or van drivers
- Custodial staff
- Food service staff
- After-school program staff
- Student teachers, interns, teaching assistants, and aides
- School Safety Officers
In an effort to create consistency, the state is encouraging all other vaccine providers, but not requiring them, to restrict their appointment schedules on those above dates to K-12 educators and school staff and childcare workers. However, those providers may designate alternate dates if necessary.
All vaccine providers must submit their dates for educator clinics to the COVID-19 Command Center by Tuesday, March 16 and the Command Center will post a schedule of all clinics next week.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
