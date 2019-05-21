SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A special ceremony was held in Springfield on Tuesday morning to honoring the late Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan.
'Tommy's House' is a brand new, beautiful home built in honor of Sullivan, who was killed in a 2015 during an attack on the Naval reserve center in Chattanooga, TN.
The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity partnered with Sullivan's family to build the house.
They started the project on Veterans Day with the goal of having it complete and ready or a family to move in by Memorial Day weekend.
This morning, the keys were officially handed over to the Klein family. Sgt. Brandon Klein and his wife, Sara, have three young boys and told Western Mass News moving into this home is a special honor.
There was an incredible crowd for this morning's dedication ceremony, including Mass. Governor Charlie Baker, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and volunteers from Habitat for Humanity.
Hear from the family of late Gunnery Sgt. Sullivan and Habitat for Humanity about this incredible community project tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
