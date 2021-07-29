HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's some potential energy relief for residents in Holyoke.
On Thursday, Citizens Energy turned on a new battery energy storage system in the city.
The nearly five megawatt system will allow Holyoke Gas and Electric to have an alternative source of energy for customers when the demand and cost of power peaks during the day.
Former Congressman Joseph Kennedy founded Citizens Energy more than 40 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.