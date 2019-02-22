CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks the last day of winter break for most students in western Massachusetts, but this week has been no vacation for school maintenance crews.
In fact, as we enter the height of the flu season, many are working overtime to make sure students come back to classrooms that are as germ-free as possible.
It is the calm before the storm at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
"It’s no vacation week, that's true," said Chicopee Public Schools maintenance director Scott Chapdelaine.
Maintenance crews are making sure every surface possible is sterilized before students come back Monday morning. It's a real deep cleaning that they can't do normally during the school year.
"It’s necessary to give the schools a break a bit with staff and students in the building and really get into the areas you can't get into during normal school operation," Chapdelaine added.
Chapdelaine told Western Mass News that he and his staff are keenly aware that the peak of flu season is coming, so no surface is left untouched.
"When flu season starts every year, there's special instructions to wipe down door handles, push bars, water fountains, coolers, everything that kids put their hands on," Chapdelaine explained.
In fact, Chapdelaine said that he gets daily updates not only from state health officials, but individual schools and the superintendent, who are in constant communication in case there's an outbreak of anything, anywhere.
"We always have emails and everything that's going on in all the schools and all the districts and a lot of communication online about what everyone needs to keep up on," Chapdelaine noted.
With more than 7,000 students district-wide, 15 schools and 1.6 million feet of building space to take care of, Chapdelaine said that there is no rest for him or his staff of 67 custodians.
Chapdelaine said that their diligence will continue when the students come back, especially considering the state's Department of Public Health now classifies flu activity as widespread and severe.
There have now been three flu-associated pediatric deaths this season in Massachusetts, compared to one reported last year.
