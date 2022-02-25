(Gray News) -- Spring cleaning usually means decluttering your closets or maybe your garage, but what if you also extended that to your finances?
While you're going through your closets looking for stuff to throw out or sell in a yard sale, don't forget to also declutter your finances this spring. Start with looking at what extras you can reduce in your spending habits. That means take a look at your budget. For instance, go over what you spent money on in January and determine if there’s something you can eliminate.
Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, helped us put a list together. She said while your decluttering your house, don't think of it as a chore. Think of it as putting money back into your pocket or helping others. While some of your items may be worn out and only welcomed by the trash bin, there may be many things you can sell to a consignment store, in a yard sale, or even donate to charity.
“As you're donating or selling, you can apply what you're making into to your financial goals, so wrap it all into one thing. Declutter your house and improve your finances along the way,” Dale explained.
Another tip from Dale: If you run across something sentimental – for example, a doll you bought your daughter who is now 25 - take a picture of it. That can make it easier to part with it. You will have a reminder even if it's no longer collecting dust in your closet.
It’s the same thing for your finances. Find a picture of what you are not spending money on anymore and then put it next to a picture of your financial goal. You know, what you're saving money for in 2022.
