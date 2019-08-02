DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughters died Thursday after, what's being called, an apparent overdose at the family's compound in Hyannisport.
Saoirse Kennedy-Hill was the only child of Courtney Kennedy, one of the eleven children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.
Barnstable Police responded to the Hyannisport compound Thursday afternoon around three for reports of Saorise being unresponsive.
She was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.
Today's autopsy report of Saoirse gave little answers to an exact cause of her death.
While those answers are still unclear, we do know that she had ties to western Mass.
She attended Deerfield Academy where she briefly wrote for the school's newspaper, writtings that offer insight to her struggle with depression.
"It's tragic. It's so sad," Deerfield Academy graduate Maria Thomas tells us.
The Kennedy family is facing yet another tragedy after the news of 22-year-old Saorise Kennedy-Hill's death at the family's compound in Hyannisport Thursday afternoon.
She was studying communications at Boston College, and was scheduled to graduate in 2020, but, before she was at Boston College, she was a student in western Mass at Deerfield Academy.
In a 2016 article published in the school paper, Saorise opened up about her difficulties battling depression, even mentioning an attempt at suicide, saying:
"My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life."
But even with that burden of depression on her shoulders, people that knew her say she led a life of service.
Western Mass News reached out to Deerfield Academy for comment, and they said:
"Saoirse was open and outspoken on topics of mental health, and our entire community benefitted from her courage in writing and speaking on these deeply personal and important issues."
Deerfield Academy graduate Maria Thomas tells us that, although she didn't know Saorise personally, she's impressed with her ability to speak out on the difficult topic of mental health.
"I think it's a huge problem in this country and in the world. It doesn't have the attention that it deserves. People suffer from very mild to very severe," says Thomas.
She told us that Deerfield Academy offers excellent medical resources to students in need of both physical and mental health.
"We had a medical staff that was always aware of any mental issues and emotional distress. There was always someone to talk to," stated Thomas.
She went on to say that her hope is that more people will speak up and increase our understanding of the importance of mental health.
"The more awareness there is to it, the more sensitive we all will be and the more we'll be there to help," added Thomas.
Again, the exact cause of her death is still unknown, but, this afternoon, the District Attorney's office announced her autopsy showed no signs of trauma.
They say they are waiting on the toxicology report before making any final judgment calls.
