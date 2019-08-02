DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughters died Thursday after, whats being called, an apparent overdose at the family's compound in Hyannisport.
Saoirse Kennedy Hill was the only child of Courtney Kennedy, one of the eleven children of the late presidential candidate and human rights activist Ethel Kennedy.
A 911 call was made from the Kennedy compound around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene to respond to a reports of an unresponsive woman.
That woman, later identified as Saorise, was transported to the Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The exact cause of her death is still unknown, but, this afternoon, we have learned that her autopsy showed no signs of trauma.
The District Attorney’s office says they are waiting on the toxicology report before making any final report.
While those answers are still unclear, we do know that she had ties to western Mass.
Saoirse was a student at Deerfield Academy, where she was a very active member of the school, even spending time writing for the school paper.
In 2016, she was very honest and open about her difficulties battling depression, even mentioning an attempt at suicide.
In a first-person piece, published in the Deerfield Scroll, she said:
“My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life. Although I was mostly a happy child, I suffered bouts of deep sadness that felt like a heavy boulder on my chest."
But even with that burden of depression on her shoulders, people that knew her say she led a life of service.
Western Mass News reached out to Deerfield Academy for comment, and they said:
"Saoirse was open and outspoken on topics of mental health, and our entire community benefitted from her courage in writing and speaking on these deeply personal and important issues."
And in the Kennedy family's statement last night, they also made note of her outward looking personality, saying in part:
“Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work.”
