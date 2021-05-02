DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- 13 political signs were stolen from several candidates on Saturday.
Deerfield Police said it took place between noon and one in the afternoon by Lee Road.
Mark Brennan, A Deerfield candidate for the town’s Planning Board was amongst those whose signs were stolen.
He reached out to Western Mass News providing the following statement:
“I arrived at the transfer station this afternoon to retrieve my signs and saw that they were missing. This is disappointing news to hear, as this race has been nothing but civil. We’re a small town, so I hope this is just a misunderstanding.”
According to police, the DPW will be reviewing the camera footage on Monday. They are asking anyone who saw the signs being taken or has any additional information to please contact the Deerfield Police Department. Their number is (413) 665-2606.
