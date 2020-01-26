Deerfield crews rescue dog that fell through the ice on the CT River.

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A labrador is back home resting after falling through the ice and into a body of water Sunday morning.
According to Deerfield Police officials, officers were notified around 10:00 a.m. that a dog had fallen through the ice on the Connecticut River near McClelland Farm Road.
Firefighters from both Deerfield and Turner Falls also responded to the scene as well.
Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik was able to locate Buddy, a black lab, that was "clinging to the ice with his front paws".
Turner Falls Fire Captain Kyle Cogswell conducted the rescue of Buddy and, with assistance from members on shore, was able to get Buddy back to land safely.
He was reunited with his family and transported back to his home by Deerfield Police.
