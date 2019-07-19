DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Franklin County town were looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and now have successfully found her.
Deerfield Police said that 66-year-old Susan Parker-Trenholm did not have any contact with her husband since Tuesday.
Police were able to locate her in Northampton and is now being cared for at Cooley Dickson Hospital due to her needing medical attention.
Parker-Trenholm has ties to Pittsfield, Amesbury, and Lebanon, NY, according to Deerfield Police Det. Sgt. Adam Sokoloski.
