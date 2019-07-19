DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Franklin County town are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Deerfield Police said that 66-year-old Susan Parker-Trenholm has not had any contact with her husband since Tuesday.
Parker-Trenholm has ties to Pittsfield, Amesbury, and Lebanon, NY, according to Deerfield Police Det. Sgt. Adam Sokoloski.
Investigators said that Parker-Trenholm is driving a 2014 black Buick Enclave with Mass. registration: 192-AH5.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deerfield Police at (413) 665-2606.
