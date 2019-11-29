Deerfield residents expected to have running water despite fire at pump house.

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Deerfield Police Department put out a notice after a fire at the town's Water District's pump house.
The building's electrical system and meter were damaged after a small fire Thanksgiving morning.
Police say the pump house is an important part of supplying the Old Deerfield area with water, but even with the damage, the pumps will continue to run with water flowing thanks to an on site generator.
Operations should be back to normal by Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.