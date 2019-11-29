Deerfield residents expected to have running water despite fire at pump house.

(courtesy Deerfield Police Department)

 Andrew Masse

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Deerfield Police Department put out a notice after a fire at the town's Water District's pump house.

The building's electrical system and meter were damaged after a small fire Thanksgiving morning.

Police say the pump house is an important part of supplying the Old Deerfield area with water, but even with the damage, the pumps will continue to run with water flowing thanks to an on site generator.

Operations should be back to normal by Friday afternoon.

