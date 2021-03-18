FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police are announcing several new criminals being added to their Most Wanted list and the department is now asking for the public's help in finding them.
State Police said during a briefing today that five fugitives are being added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted List, one of whom committing serious offenses in western Massachusetts.
“They have been chosen for the Most Wanted List because they are among the most violent and dangerous criminals we are seeking,” said Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason.
Mass. State Police added five people to the state's Most Wanted List for crimes varying from murder, to rape, to assault. One of the fugitives is being sought in western Massachusetts.
“Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz is wanted for aggravated rape, kidnapping, and assault,” said Mass. State Police Det. Lt. Michael Farley.
The Puerto Rico native uses the alias of ‘Chillin’ and is a Level 3 sex offender with prior convictions and eleven restraining orders, many of which he has reportedly violated.
“He has ties to all of western Massachusetts. He may be staying at various homeless shelters throughout the state,” Farley added.
Cancel-Muniz is 6’ tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds with tattoos on his arms legs chest and back, with his nickname ‘Chillin’ on his upper left back.
Another most wanted criminal is Mario Garcia, who has ties to neighboring Connecticut.
“He is wanted for a fatal stabbing in Attleboro nearly 30 years ago,” Farley noted.
Originally from Guatemala, Garcia has now been at large for three decades since the 1991.
He's 5'4” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also uses the name Mario Rivera.
Further east, police are seeking Alexander Keen Grant is wanted for a 2012 sexual assault and rape of a young female in Yarmouth.
“He may be altering his appearance,” Farley said.
Investigators believe Grant may be changing his hair and growing a beard.
Police are asking the public to keep their ears out for his middle name, Keen, which he typically goes by.
“Marvin Veiga is wanted for fatally shooting a man in the head,” Farley explained.
Veiga is wanted for murder from a horrendous October 2020 shooting in Boston. Police said he has multiple tattoos to recognize him by - noticeably a cross and teardrop near his left and right eyes.
Finally, police are hoping to find Wesly Jordan Alcin. He’s accused of committing the most recent crimes - two shootings, both in January in Malden and Salem.
“He may go by his middle name of Jordan and has ties to Everett. He is also avoiding apprehension and is considered armed and dangerous,” Farley said.
Police are asking anyone with information about these suspects to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873) immediately.
There are now ten people on the state's Most Wanted List, including five added today. For the complete list, CLICK HERE.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated with new information from State Police as to which community is seeking Cancel-Muniz's arrest.
