(WGGB/WSHM) -- A man wanted out of Franklin County, who was recently added to the state's Most Wanted list, has been captured.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said 40-year-old Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz was arrested early Wednesday morning in Kissimmee, FL after a motel desk clerk recognized him from a wanted poster released last month.

Cancel-Muniz was wanted by Deerfield Police on charges of aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, strangulation, rape, and aggravated rape for an incident that occurred in May 2020. He is also listed as a Level 3 sex offender.

In March, Mass. State Police added Cancel-Muniz and four others to the state's Most Wanted List.

Procopio explained that on April 2, the department's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section received a tip that Cancel-Muniz might be in Kissimmee, FL. Troopers and the U.S. Marshal's Service then worked to determine a specific location in Kissimmee because Cancel-Muniz was believed to be transient.

"While that investigation was ongoing, on Monday night the desk clerk at the Travelodge on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway had an issue with Cancel-Muniz, who was a guest at the property, and subsequently performed an online search of his name," Procopio explained. That search led to the discovery of the wanted poster and other information and the motel then contacted police.

Just after midnight Wednesday, deputies went to the motel, verified Cancel-Muniz's warrants, and arrested him as a fugitive from justice. He is expected to appear in court in Florida on Thursday and Massachusetts officials will arrange to have him returned to the Bay State to face the charges out of Deerfield.