WAKEFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story Western Mass News has been following very closely.
Several of the men involved in the stand-off in Wakefield with State Police one week ago were arraigned in court Friday.
The hearing lasted for hours as the defendants asked for their own video to be played in court.
The suspects believed the trooper's body camera video was altered. The judge explained the process to the defendants before showing them the video filmed by police.
The judge brought the men in in two separate groups, five at a time, before showing the body cam footage.
This is a look at that video as State Police first encountered the members of the militia group early last Saturday morning on the side of I-95 in Wakefield.
The men said they’re defending their Second Amendment Rights, as the trooper maintains a calm demeanor during his interaction with the men, urging them to move to the side of the road.
“For your safety, if you guys don't mind, especially you, I don't want you drifting to the middle getting hit by a drunk. I don't want anybody getting hit. I don't want anyone getting hurt,” the trooper said.
The group told troopers they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for what they called training.
We know seven of the men were arraigned on Friday, and two will be arranged next week. Another still needs to be fingerprinted, and ID'd before his arraignment later next week.
The group said it doesn't follow U.S. laws, and they are facing multiple gun charges.
