HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday brunch is coming back at The Delaney House in Holyoke this weekend after being canceled early on in the pandemic.
“We miss it, our customers miss it. We are truly a place where people love to come for brunch,” said Delaney House owner Peter Rosskothen.
Rosskothen told Western Mass News that they’re happy to be bringing Sunday brunch back after months without due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited, to be honest with you, because The Delaney House is a brunch destination. We’ve had this tradition for a long time. People come here on Sundays and celebrate showers and events and obviously people individually go out and have brunch,” Rosskothen noted.
Starting this Sunday, brunch will be served, but it will look a little different due to social distancing requirements.
Rather than the typical buffet, guests will stay seated and select items from a menu for each course and tables will be sanitized every half hour
There is also one addition.
“The real cool thing about it is bottomless sparkling drinks. We want you to come, we want you to have fun, we want you to enjoy some great food on Sunday mornings or Sunday afternoons and really try to be a little more normal again,” Rosskothen explained.
Brunch will feature a three-course meal and bottomless sparkling drinks all for a flat rate of price of $39.95.
Rosskothen explained the $13 increase from the price before the pandemic.
“Couple reasons for that: we’re all dealing with increase cost of food and we are not doing the masses of people. This was a building that had 400, 500 people for brunch. I would be very happy if we had 75 people for brunch,” Rosskothen added.
As for what comes next, cold weather creeping in means a nearing expiration date for outdoor dining. They have a heated tent area, but Rosskothen said even that won’t hold up all winter, so dining will have to be inside only.
“The restaurant industry is still in trouble. We all are still in trouble, so we’re very grateful when we find ways to operate safely and then we’re very grateful when our guests come and visit us and we’re very proud and honored to have them come,” Rosskothen said.
