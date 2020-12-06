HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa made an appearance on Sunday at the Delaney House!
He made a quick pit stop for breakfast and scheduled to be back again later this month.
The annual event looked different this year, but organizers said it was still a great way to bring holiday cheer to the community.
"The kids have the chance to enjoy Santa, enjoy some holiday cheer, [and] do it safely. The tables are six feet apart. Santa is very well protected. You can have a little bit of family fun," said the owner of the Delaney House, Peter Rosskothen.
Rosskothen told Western Mass News the two events sold out immediately.
It was so popular that they decided to add a third event on December 20.
For more information on making reservations, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.