(WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorists should expect delays along two area highways following two separate truck crashes Wednesday morning.
Mass. State Police said that one crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. along I-91, south, between Exits 17 and 16, in Holyoke.
Holyoke fire officials said that the driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
State Police told Western Mass News that the right lane remains closed while crews work to recover the truck.
They do not have an estimate on how much longer that lane will be closed.
Troopers also responded to a truck rollover along I-291 westbound in Springfield, also around 6:30 a.m. today.
State Police told Western Mass News that no injuries were reported.
As you can see, the truck is blocking the on-ramp from Route 20.
Police expecting a lengthy delay as the continue to clean up the on-ramp.
