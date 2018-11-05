WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday morning's power issue at Bradley International Airport has led to a number of flight delays.
As of 7 a.m., over a dozen departing flights had already been delayed.
TSA Screening has fully resumed and passengers are being processed.
The inbound roadway access to the airport is still closed while crews work to get up to full, regular operations.
Travelers are being advised to check with their airlines for updates on their flights.
If you or someone you know is flying in or out of Bradley be sure to check the flight status.
Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
