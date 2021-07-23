PROVINCETOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Delta variant of the Coronavirus was detected in a cluster of samples from the recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Provincetown, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Cases in the sample are associated with vaccinated individuals, according to the release. The State, however, says cases among vaccinated people in Mass., are low, at 0.1 percent, or 5,166 cases out of 4.3 million fully-vaccinated residents.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to the statement, is known to be more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus. According to the statement, the CDC estimates that 83 percent of COVID-19 cases from July 4-17 are attributed to this variant.
According to the release, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones. vaxfinder.mass.gov provides a list of vaccination locations across the state.
