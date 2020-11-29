SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed leading up to Thanksgiving but now increased again following the holiday weekend for those who traveled out of state or gathered with people outside their usual circles.
"The virus is out there, and it's very active currently," said the operations manager for western Massachusetts's American Medical Response (AMR), Patrick Leonardo.
Local officials have seen around a 40 percent increase in testing and are expecting an even bigger increase in the weeks to come.
"Currently, what we were finding is that our volume was steady early summer to early fall, but before Thanksgiving about two weeks prior, we saw an uptick that was consistent with what we anticipated. Then it remained fairly steady right up until Thanksgiving. Our volume increased about 30-40 percent," Leonardo explained.
There was a line for COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall on Sunday morning. Leonardo said the site is now taking over 1,000 tests a day.
He told Western Mass News officials saw an uptick in the number of people inquiring about coronavirus testing after traveling out of state for Thanksgiving.
"We do anticipate additional testing happening in the next few days or the next week," he noted.
He said even though the demand for testing has skyrocketed if there is another peak in positive COVID-19 cases, it could take some time.
"It could take anywhere from 7-14 days for symptoms to appear if you were infected during the holiday, so we hope not to see an uptick on the current trend, that’s already coming in with the pandemic," he said.
The increase in testing hasn't stopped there. Leonardo added that they’re anticipating a similar uptick in the weeks before Christmas.
"They’re coming out just to get tested even though they don’t have symptoms, just to be cautious," he explained.
Leonardo also said testing on Monday at the Eastfield Mall has been canceled due to expected rain and that if you did travel this holiday weekend, it’s important to follow the state guidelines.
