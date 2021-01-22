WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has shocked the economy in many ways over the course of the last year.
While realtors thought the market was going to completely crash because of COVID-19, a year later, it’s one of the few businesses still booming.
A strong sellers’ market was present prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 threw gasoline on the fire and now, with even less homes available, the demand remains high.
“The biggest problem that sellers had last year was dealing with showings, and then just dealing with the multitude of offers that they were getting,” said Elias Acuna, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.
The biggest problem buyers have is dealing with the competition. Asking for closing costs used to be customary, but now, it may put you at a disadvantage.
While cash is king, now more than ever sellers are really looking at what's best overall.
“Sellers sometimes aren’t just focused on price, so again, if they need to buy something, maybe it’s more important that they have a buyer who’s flexible and willing to wait an extra three months in case they can’t find something,” Acuna added.
Low interest rates have made buying both more appealing and more affordable, even though the initial purchase price may be higher. The rate effects how much you spend over the life of the loan.
Western Mass News is getting you answers on how to stand out as both a buyer and a seller during this time.
“Is there flexibility in that purchase that I’m making? Can I add the extra bath that I need? Maybe I buy something with one-and-a-half baths, even though I want two and then I add the shower later, or maybe I have the potential to finish a basement for the extra square footage that I was hoping to get,” Acuna said.
Get creative. Springfield, right now, has more multi-families than single families on the market.
“We are seeing a lot of buyers now going for the multi-family as an owner-occupied option. Right, so now they have additional choice in terms of what they can look at. There’s a possibility of additional income there,” Acuna explained.
Escalation clauses are a hidden secret that many consumers don’t know about, but can help you stand out as a buyer, especially in the event of a bidding war.
“They can put in that escalation clause where the buyer will pay a thousand dollars more over the highest verified bid capped at ‘x’ price, which is the highest price that they want to pay,” said Brenda Cuoco, broker/owner at Brenda Cuoco and Associates.
Short of a shock to the system, Acuna said the market will stick with a seller’s advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.