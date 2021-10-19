BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Red Sox took on the Houston Astros in game 4 of the American League Championship Series and it was the hottest ticket in town.
Everyone is looking to catch a glimpse of the Red Sox postseason action at Fenway. We spoke with one New England ticker seller about what she did to help get Red Sox fans in the seats Tuesday night.
“Especially after a year following a COVID pandemic, it’s been amazing actually so it’s the best thing that could happen. And it’s best-case scenario, they could win it here on Wednesday and move on to the world series,” said April Martin, Community Relations Manager of Ace Ticket.
Ace Ticket has been a ticket selling leader in Boston for over 40 years. Community Relations Manager April Martin told Western Mass News she’s been hard at work keeping up with the high demand of Red Sox tickets ahead of game four of the American League Championship Series.
“It’s been pretty busy the phones been nonstop since we got in here at 9,” said Martin.
There was a wide range of buyers, from one couple in Florida back at the park for a second straight night…
“They were $1600 we were in the third row behind the right-handed batters box and tonight we got them for $700 apiece front row right next to the Sox dugout,” said Brittany Gomillion & Jeffrey Goodman of Florida.
To a pair of fans from Springfield, who are just looking for a ticket that will get them inside.
“Didn’t matter, as long as we we're here, we’re happy,” said Salvador Vega and Alex Fuller of Springfield.
Some fans even leaned on family members to secure their seat to Tuesday night’s game.
“Last week when we clinched to move on, my grandfather actually played for the 67 impossible dream team and he got me some tickets,” said Cory Brandon of North Conway, New Hampshire.
The Red Sox were not the only ticket in town tonight. Fans lined Lansdowne street for a Twenty One Pilots concert at the House of Blues.
“I’m coming to see Twenty One Pilots but it’s kind of cool having a game for tonight going on at the same time seeing all this environment and camaraderie I missed it,” said Twenty One Pilots fan Raymond Fracasso.
For Red Sox tickets, Martin said as the Red Sox advance in the postseason and games become more important, prices go up. And if you’re looking to get to a game this fall, she has a few pieces of advice.
“Just don’t buy something off the street, don’t buy them off Craigslist, just be very cautious especially with the playoffs it brings out the worst in people sometimes,” said Martin.
If you’re looking to score a ticket to the next Red Sox game, they will host the Astros in the team's final home game of the American League championship series at Fenway Park Thursday at 5 p.m. After that, the series returns to Houston for a potential game six and seven.
